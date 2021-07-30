Abbeville native Shelby McEwen advances in Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (WLBT) - Mississippi’s own Shelby McEwen advanced in the Men’s high jump, placing him one step closer to an Olympic medal.

The Abbeville, Mississippi native made his first appearance at the Olympics Thursday night.

He cleared the bar at more than 7 feet 5 inches.

McEwen will go for the gold Sunday morning.

Friday, another Mid-South athlete competes in Tokyo.

Raven Saunders will have her qualifying event in Women’s Shot Put.

Team USA is eyeing several medals in the track and field events.

Here are the Mississippians competing in the Olympics.

