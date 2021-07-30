ADPH revamps COVID-19 dashboard, new risk indicators align with CDC criteria

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard has a new look. And state health leaders are hoping it will help you better understand what’s going on with the virus.

One of the changes you’ll see on the state’s new dashboard is ADPH replacing the risk indicator map with one showing overall levels of community transmission. Almost every county is in red which is not what state health leaders want to see.

“We are really in a very significant situation with COVID. We’re certainly seeing a trend upward in the number of cases and more persons being hospitalized,” Dr. Karen Landers, with ADPH said.

Another thing you’ll notice on the new dashboard is where variants are throughout the state. ADPH put together a geographic distribution of variants in the past four weeks. Right now, the Delta variant is the dominant strain in every area. Even though the state’s vaccination rate continues to be one of the lowest in the country, Landers believes we still have time to try and get COVID under control.

“We have vaccine readily available. It’s everywhere in Alabama. So that is the way we need to get this down. Even if we start today, it’s going to take weeks for us to get this under control even with people increasing vaccinations and returning to the mitigation standards,” Landers said.

Dr. Landers had hoped that we wouldn’t get back to this point with the virus, but she says we are. She can’t stress enough that getting a lot more people vaccinated is key to putting this pandemic behind us.

