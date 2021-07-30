Advertisement

Airman killed at Keesler Air Force Base identified

An accident involving a vehicle and pedestrians left one airman dead and three other people...
An accident involving a vehicle and pedestrians left one airman dead and three other people injured Wednesday.(WLOX)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have identified the Airman who died Wednesday at Keesler Air Force Base.

Airman Daniel J. Germenis died after being struck by a vehicle on base, said officials. Three others were also injured in that crash.

Germenis was assigned to the 336th Training Squadron as a technical student studying cyber systems operations.

“Team Keesler is devastated by the passing of one of our Airmen,” said Col. Bill Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander. “Every Airman matters at Team Keesler and has a vital role in our mission in support of national defense. We express our deepest sympathies to Daniel’s family, friends and Training Group team. He will be deeply missed.”

“The Airmen of the 336th Training Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base are devastated by this tragedy,” said Lt Col Ken Hirose, the 336 TRS commander. “Daniel was a model Airmen who was well-known throughout the organization for his enthusiasm and joyous spirit. He was a wingman to all of us and our thoughts are with his family.”

On Thursday, Emmett J. Bennett, 24, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and operation of a vehicle while impaired causing death. He’s already made his initial appearance before a judge in Gulfport.

On Thursday, 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
On Thursday, 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett was charged with involuntary manslaughter and operation of a vehicle while impaired causing death.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)

Two of the injured men were treated at the Keesler Medical Center. The third was taken to a medical facility in New Orleans. All three are currently in stable condition.

The cause of the vehicle accident is still under investigation.

Those in need of counseling resources can contact a base chaplain, the mental health professionals, military and family life counselors, unit first sergeants and their chain of command. Phone numbers for most resources can be found on the official Keesler Air Force Base App or at www.keesler.af.mil.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made in the death of an Army veteran in Meridian.
16-year-old arrested for murder of Army veteran
A body was found in an abandoned house in Philadelphia.
Body found in abandoned Philadelphia house
A well-known Meridian man is dead after an accident on I-20
Meridian man dead after fatal crash
A truck overturned in the middle of the street.
Rollover crash on I-20 westbound ramp in Meridian under investigation
26-year-old, Todd Wrightington has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts...
Exxon robbery suspect charged

Latest News

The Southeastern Conference has voted unanimously to invite both Texas and Oklahoma to join the...
Texas and Oklahoma will join SEC in 2025
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
SEC welcomes Texas, Oklahoma after boards accept invitations
Nearly all of Mississippi has a high COVID transmission rate, CDC data shows
Some parents are preparing to take advantage of the advanced child tax credit for back to...
Families paying off rent, food, debts with child tax credit
Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the...
US mixed relay team reinstated after appeal