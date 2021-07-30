Area retailers excited about Mississippi’s sales tax free weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mississippi’s sales tax weekend is underway and will run through midnight Saturday.

These no-tax days offer a prime opportunity for you to stock up on school supplies, clothing and more ahead of the upcoming school year.

We visited Meridian retailers Harry Mayer Clothiers and Belle G Boutique as they were already in full swing looking forward to a lot of customers taking advantage of the seven percent sales tax savings.

”We’re expecting a pretty big weekend,” said Hallie Majure Dyess, Buyer and E-Commerce Director for Belle G Boutique. “The weather is nice. We are now in our new downtown Meridian location across from the Harvest Grill. We’ve got a lot of great new clothes for back to school as well as a great shoe selection and some back packs and some school accessories.”

“Back to school stuff and the Duck Head pants,” said Cala Brown of Harry Mayer Clothiers. “They’re great. Like totally great. Book bags. We are running a little bit low right now but we do have some more on the way. Definitely suits and we do have some sales going on and a lot of our sales stuff are selling like crazy, especially this weekend. Hey Dude shows and Croc. Everyone is wearing them. Comfortable. That’s what people are starting to go more into.”

The sales tax will be waived on items that cost $100 or less. Items that are not included in the tax free weekend are things such as electronics and jewelry.

