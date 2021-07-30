Advertisement

Beat the heat at MCM-Meridian

MCM-Meridian water table
MCM-Meridian water table(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There are some ways to beat the heat as this current heat wave continues.

There are plenty of indoor locations in Meridian to cool off and have fun, including the Mississippi Children’s Museum. The museum features four galleries and two climbing structures. There is also a water table that features a water wheel and a place where children can go fish. There is even an outdoor water feature to cool off in!

“We also have an outdoor gallery and you can dip your toes into our stream out there and cool off,” said Clair Huff, the director of education and programming for MCM-Meridian. “So there are many opportunities here within the museum to enjoy a cool afternoon.”

The Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and then from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The last ‘Magic Monday’ will be August 2.

