City of Meridian Arrest Report July 30, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:46 PM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of South Frontage Road.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 4:43 PM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of Myrtlewood Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 6:43 PM on July 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5100 block of 24th Place. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:35 AM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6900 block of 10th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:24 AM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 69th Court. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:46 PM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 2:37 PM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 18th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:45 PM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Highway 19 North. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 1:13 AM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of North Hills Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.