Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report July 30, 2021

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
FREDEZ L CLARK1993626 21ST ST APT 21 MERIDIAN, MSFALSE PRETENSES
FRANCES MEYERS19505358 8TH ST EXT MERIDIAN, MSALLOW ANIMAL TO RUN AT LARGE
CHRISTIAN A MOORE19995358 8TH ST EXT MERIDIAN, MSALLOW ANIMAL TO RUN AT LARGE
ANIMAL CRUELTY
ANIMALS - PUBLIC NUISANCE
JEFFERY TOOLE1974920 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
NADIA RUSHING19847100 OLD HWY W APT D7 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 30, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:46 PM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of South Frontage Road.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:43 PM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of Myrtlewood Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 6:43 PM on July 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5100 block of 24th Place. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:35 AM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6900 block of 10th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:24 AM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 69th Court. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:46 PM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 2:37 PM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 18th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:45 PM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Highway 19 North. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:13 AM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of North Hills Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

An arrest has been made in the death of an Army veteran in Meridian.
16-year-old arrested for murder of Army veteran
A body was found in an abandoned house in Philadelphia.
Body found in abandoned Philadelphia house
A well-known Meridian man is dead after an accident on I-20
Meridian man dead after fatal crash
A truck overturned in the middle of the street.
Rollover crash on I-20 westbound ramp in Meridian under investigation
26-year-old, Todd Wrightington has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts...
Exxon robbery suspect charged

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 30, 2021
26-year-old, Todd Wrightington has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts...
Exxon robbery suspect charged
An arrest has been made in the death of an Army veteran in Meridian.
16-year-old arrested for murder of Army veteran
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 29, 2021