City of Meridian Arrest Report July 30, 2021

|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|FREDEZ L CLARK
|1993
|626 21ST ST APT 21 MERIDIAN, MS
|FALSE PRETENSES
|FRANCES MEYERS
|1950
|5358 8TH ST EXT MERIDIAN, MS
|ALLOW ANIMAL TO RUN AT LARGE
|CHRISTIAN A MOORE
|1999
|5358 8TH ST EXT MERIDIAN, MS
|ALLOW ANIMAL TO RUN AT LARGE
ANIMAL CRUELTY
ANIMALS - PUBLIC NUISANCE
|JEFFERY TOOLE
|1974
|920 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|NADIA RUSHING
|1984
|7100 OLD HWY W APT D7 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 30, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:46 PM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of South Frontage Road.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:43 PM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of Myrtlewood Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 6:43 PM on July 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5100 block of 24th Place. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:35 AM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6900 block of 10th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:24 AM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 69th Court. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:46 PM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 2:37 PM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 18th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:45 PM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Highway 19 North. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:13 AM on July 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of North Hills Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.