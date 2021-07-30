Advertisement

Exxon robbery suspect charged

26-year-old, Todd Wrightington has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A suspect in the Exxon robbery on July 24th has been charged.

26-year-old, Todd Wrightington has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said Wrightington went to the Exxon gas station on Airport Blvd. and pretended to buy some items but ended up stealing the clerk’s gun behind the counter.

Police said later that day he tried to steal a vehicle and led patrol on a foot chase before being arrested.

His bond is set at $700,000 dollars.

