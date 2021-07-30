Advertisement

Google to ban ‘sugar dating’ apps from Play store

This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban "sugar dating" apps.
This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban "sugar dating" apps.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Google’s relationship with so-called “sugar dating” apps has soured.

This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban such apps.

It says starting in September, any app that promotes “compensated sexual relationships” will not be allowed in the Google Play store.

“Sugar dating” is when money or gifts are exchanged for companionship.

The new policy does not affect other kinds of dating apps.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made in the death of an Army veteran in Meridian.
16-year-old arrested for murder of Army veteran
A body was found in an abandoned house in Philadelphia.
Body found in abandoned Philadelphia house
A well-known Meridian man is dead after an accident on I-20
Meridian man dead after fatal crash
A truck overturned in the middle of the street.
Rollover crash on I-20 westbound ramp in Meridian under investigation
26-year-old, Todd Wrightington has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts...
Exxon robbery suspect charged

Latest News

In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
First evacuation flight brings 221 Afghans, many kids, to US
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
'I should have gotten the damn vaccine': Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Afghan allies make urgent pleas to get out of the country.
Afghan allies make urgent pleas to get out of country