Heat alerts remain in effect across our region

High Heat Continues
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s another day of high heat and humidity across eastern Mississippi and western Alabama. A Heat Advisory is in effect again today, and it will remain in effect for the start of the weekend. This means that afternoon heat index values will continue to range between 105 - 110 degrees. So, it’s important that you continue to use extra caution in this heat. Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks if you work outside, and enjoy as much air conditioning as you can.

By Sunday, the upper level heat dome that’s baking our area will begin to move back west. Plus, a frontal boundary will move into our area and stall. So, expect cooler weather by early next week (80s) and higher rain chances. Thankfully, it looks like relief is in sight.

