Marion Police school supply giveaway is Saturday

Marion School Supply Drive
Marion School Supply Drive(Lauderdale County School District)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - A big school supply giveaway will be held in Marion tomorrow. The Marion Police Department has been collecting school supplies that will be given away at Marion Town Hall starting at 8 Saturday morning.

“This here is to just help the community, we know a lot of parents out there are struggling with this trying to get supplies and make things happen,” said police chief Randall Davis. “And this is where the Marion PD Foundation comes in. We’re going to help them take care of this.”

The department has so far collected a lot of paper, over one thousand book bags, about 20-thousand pencils, and more. Anyone who is need of school supplies is welcome to come to the event Saturday.

“And right now, we’ve just been dealing with juveniles going through a lot of being in trouble, but like I said, we just want to let them know that there are people here to help you and here for you,” Chief Davis said.

Chief Davis also said any leftovers will be distributed to those in need after the Saturday event.

