Meridan police car riddled with gunfire
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A car shooting in Meridian early Friday targeted a police cruiser. The patrol car was struck five times while it was parked at Landmark Apartments on North Hills Street. An officer lives at the complex.
A forensics team is processing the car. They hope to find the caliber and type of gun used.
Call Meridian police or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477 if you have any information about the shooting.
