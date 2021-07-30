Meridan police car riddled with gunfire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A car shooting in Meridian early Friday targeted a police cruiser. The patrol car was struck five times while it was parked at Landmark Apartments on North Hills Street. An officer lives at the complex.

A forensics team is processing the car. They hope to find the caliber and type of gun used.

Call Meridian police or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477 if you have any information about the shooting.

