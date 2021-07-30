Advertisement

Meridan police car riddled with gunfire

An unoccupied Meridian police patrol car was shot five times.
An unoccupied Meridian police patrol car was shot five times.
By Matt Robin
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A car shooting in Meridian early Friday targeted a police cruiser. The patrol car was struck five times while it was parked at Landmark Apartments on North Hills Street. An officer lives at the complex.

A forensics team is processing the car. They hope to find the caliber and type of gun used.

Call Meridian police or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477 if you have any information about the shooting.

