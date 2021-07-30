Meridian Freedom Project celebrates end of a gardening project

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Freedom Project celebrated the end of a large gardening project Friday.

MFP received a $22,000 dollar grant from the National Geographic Society in late 2020 to build community gardens throughout the Meridian-area.

“Not only did we teach our children the importance of volunteering and helping people in communities that they live in, but it’s also a great feeling to know that the people in those communities are learning about the vegetables, and the nutrition,” said Adrian Cross, the executive director of the Meridian Freedom Project.

To celebrate the end of the project, an event was held at the Envision Center Friday morning that featured food and fun activities for kids.

“It’s bittersweet, I’m happy to end the project because it has been very busy,” Cross said. “Every Friday in June we were out in that sun, our 6-10th graders were working hard. But at the same time, it’s sweet because look who is reaping the benefits: the people in our community.”

