Advertisement

Meridian Freedom Project celebrates end of a gardening project

MFP Celebration
MFP Celebration(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Freedom Project celebrated the end of a large gardening project Friday.

MFP received a $22,000 dollar grant from the National Geographic Society in late 2020 to build community gardens throughout the Meridian-area.

“Not only did we teach our children the importance of volunteering and helping people in communities that they live in, but it’s also a great feeling to know that the people in those communities are learning about the vegetables, and the nutrition,” said Adrian Cross, the executive director of the Meridian Freedom Project.

To celebrate the end of the project, an event was held at the Envision Center Friday morning that featured food and fun activities for kids.

“It’s bittersweet, I’m happy to end the project because it has been very busy,” Cross said. “Every Friday in June we were out in that sun, our 6-10th graders were working hard. But at the same time, it’s sweet because look who is reaping the benefits: the people in our community.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made in the death of an Army veteran in Meridian.
16-year-old arrested for murder of Army veteran
A body was found in an abandoned house in Philadelphia.
Body found in abandoned Philadelphia house
A well-known Meridian man is dead after an accident on I-20
Meridian man dead after fatal crash
26-year-old, Todd Wrightington has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts...
Exxon robbery suspect charged
A truck overturned in the middle of the street.
Rollover crash on I-20 westbound ramp in Meridian under investigation

Latest News

Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart mandates vaccines for workers at headquarters
MCM-Meridian water table
Beat the heat at MCM-Meridian
MISSISSIPPI'S TAX FREE WEEKEND
Area retailers excited about Mississippi’s sales tax free weekend
MUGSHOT: Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne has been arrested in the death of a woman; Source:...
Former Oxford police officer accepts plea deal