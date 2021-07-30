Advertisement

Miss. man arrested, accused of shooting at Arkansas state troopers

Arkansas State Police say no injuries are reported following two shootings this week involving...
Arkansas State Police say no injuries are reported following two shootings this week involving state troopers during traffic stops along Interstate 40.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas State Police say no injuries are reported following two shootings this week involving state troopers during traffic stops along Interstate 40.

State police say Trooper Tyler Langley and a motorist, whose name was not released, exchanged gunfire near Conway Thursday. The man first refused to stop for speeding, then stopped and fled his vehicle before exchanging gunfire with Langley then being arrested.

A speeding driver Tuesday identified as Stevie Maxwell of Greenville, Miss., fired at Cpl. Steve Roberts during a pursuit near Forrest City before stopping and surrendering. State police say neither driver was injured.

