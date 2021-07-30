Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Ellen Shirley will begin at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Dr. Rhett G. Payne, III officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Shirley, 75, of Collinsville, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Ellen was fondly known as “Ge” by her grandchildren and their friends. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was a member of 15 th Avenue Baptist Church in Meridian.

Mrs. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of over 55 years, Wade Shirley; their children, Lisa Noe (Richard) and Kimberly Nolen (Stuart). Grandchildren Zachary James Noe (Lauren), Olivia Ellen Noe, Mary Anna Noe, Regan Kate Nolen, and Molly Ellen Nolen. Siblings, Mae Jewel Sanders, Bobbie Keely, and Jerry Pope, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents Zack and Ollie Smith Pope; and one brother, Thomas “Butch” Pope.

The Shirley family suggests memorials be made as donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Shirley family will receive guest from 1:30 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

