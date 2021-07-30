Advertisement

Ole Miss Rebel Raven Saunders qualifies for Olympic finals

Raven Saunders competes during the finals of the women's shot put at the U.S. Olympic Track and...
Raven Saunders competes during the finals of the women's shot put at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Exciting news from Tokyo overnight! Mid-South Olympian Raven Saunders in the finals.

The Ole Miss Rebel qualified in shot put after throwing over 63 feet!

This is Saunder’s second Olympic appearance. She placed fifth at the Rio Games in 2016.

The finals will take place at 8:35 p.m. central on Saturday.

We’ll be rooting for Raven and giving you updates over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made in the death of an Army veteran in Meridian.
16-year-old arrested for murder of Army veteran
A body was found in an abandoned house in Philadelphia.
Body found in abandoned Philadelphia house
A well-known Meridian man is dead after an accident on I-20
Meridian man dead after fatal crash
A truck overturned in the middle of the street.
Rollover crash on I-20 westbound ramp in Meridian under investigation
26-year-old, Todd Wrightington has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts...
Exxon robbery suspect charged

Latest News

The travails of Simone Biles illustrates the mental difficulties that face people in sports.
Mental stressors athletes face
The Southeastern Conference has voted unanimously to invite both Texas and Oklahoma to join the...
Texas and Oklahoma will join SEC in 2025
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
SEC welcomes Texas, Oklahoma after boards accept invitations
Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the...
US mixed relay team reinstated after appeal
United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal...
Rapinoe converts to get US soccer past Netherlands on penalties