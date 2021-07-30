Prostitution website shares same URL of Lauderdale County website

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some folks attempting to access the Lauderdale County government website are redirected to a web portal for pornography and prostitution.

A Newscenter 11 viewer tipped us off about the pornographic problem when he was redirected to an overseas escort service.

The caller told us he was directed to what appears to be a Turkish escort service when he typed in Lauderdale County.org in his search engine. We tried it ourselves, and sure enough, we were directed to disturbing images of nude and partially nude women advertising their services. Lauderdale County’s administrator and IT department said they weren’t aware of the problem but after checking into it, said it appears the escort service has the same URL as the county’s website.

Locals we talked to said they’re concerned.

“I think that it is disgusting because not only can adults be exposed to this, but children can be exposed. I know in the school system we are big with technology, allowing kids to get on iPads and Chromebooks. If they are doing research on Lauderdale County, this would be something that would be terrifying to be seen in a school system as well,” said Ashlee Walker.

“This is a trick of the enemy. They are planting a seed. You might not be thinking about that, but when you see that website, now the seed is planted,” said Pastor Pearl Huggins.

The county said there’s not a lot they can do about this but they want people to be aware.

