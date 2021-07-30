Reflecting on Mississippi’s Giant House Party during pandemic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Fair was canceled for the first time since World War II last summer due to the pandemic.

However, Mississippi’s Giant House Party was bigger and better this year.

Many fairgoers have been visiting for decades, and many have had cabins in their families for generations.

Bob Luke of Meridian has been visiting the fair and staying in his family cabin since 1960.

He said even though the fair was canceled last year, it’s like nothing changed when everyone came back this year.

“This is a homecoming event. I think everyone is frustrated. Everyone wants to get out. Everyone wants to come back. The excitement level has been amazing, but the beautiful thing is, we’ve come right back to where we left off. It’s like we never missed a beat, but I can tell you it’s a lot of conversation about how the world has changed. At the end of the day, we haven’t missed a beat. We’re just excited to be alive and well and moving right along.”

The fair will run through Friday night.

