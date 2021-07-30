Advertisement

Reflecting on Mississippi’s Giant House Party during pandemic

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Fair was canceled for the first time since World War II last summer due to the pandemic.

However, Mississippi’s Giant House Party was bigger and better this year.

Many fairgoers have been visiting for decades, and many have had cabins in their families for generations.

Bob Luke of Meridian has been visiting the fair and staying in his family cabin since 1960.

He said even though the fair was canceled last year, it’s like nothing changed when everyone came back this year.

“This is a homecoming event. I think everyone is frustrated. Everyone wants to get out. Everyone wants to come back. The excitement level has been amazing, but the beautiful thing is, we’ve come right back to where we left off. It’s like we never missed a beat, but I can tell you it’s a lot of conversation about how the world has changed. At the end of the day, we haven’t missed a beat. We’re just excited to be alive and well and moving right along.”

The fair will run through Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A well-known Meridian man is dead after an accident on I-20
Meridian man dead after fatal crash
The Justice Department announced Wednesday that former Meridian police officer, Daniel Starks,...
Ex-Meridian police officer pleads guilty to using excessive force
An arrest has been made in the death of an Army veteran in Meridian.
16-year-old arrested for murder of Army veteran
The Mississippi State Department of Health is set to issue a directive to focus on patient care.
The Mississippi State Department of Health re-issues COVID-19 order
Lauderdale County Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said Wednesday the district will recommend...
Superintendent: Laud. Co. Schools to recommend masks indoors

Latest News

Reflecting on Mississippi's Giant House Party during pandemic
Reflecting on Mississippi's Giant House Party during pandemic
Mississippi tax-free weekend
Mississippi tax-free weekend
Greater Meridian Health Clinic hosts back to school event
Greater Meridian Health Clinic hosts back to school event
Threefoot Hotel hiring as opening gets closer
Threefoot Hotel hiring as opening gets closer