Teen charged with killing veteran has first court appearance

Saharra Carr has first court appearance.
Saharra Carr has first court appearance.
By Matt Robin
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A teen accused of killing an Army veteran made her initial court appearance Friday. 16-year-old Sahara Carr showed no emotion as she went before Municipal Court Judge Dustin Markham.

Carr is charged with murder in the death of Nathan Carter. Police say she shot Carter outside Village Apartments.

“It’s very difficult to ascertain or wrap your mind around the fact that a 16-year-old allegedly committed murder but we have to do what’s in the best interest of the law,” said Markham.

Carr’s bond was set at $1 million. Judge Markham said Carr was out on bail for armed robbery at the time of the deadly shooting.

