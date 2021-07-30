Texas and Oklahoma will join SEC in 2025

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The landscape of College Football has changed forever as the SEC accepts Texas and Oklahoma to move to the conference starting in 2025.

Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big-12 for the SEC will add the number of members to 16 effective on July 1st, 2025 with competition to begin in all sports for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Both programs joining the conference started out as nothing but a rumor and coaches from SEC during Media Days didn’t have much to say, but wanting to focus on their programs. However during the Neshoba County Fair on Thursday, SEC coaches Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin gave their thoughts on this move being possible.

NEWS | The @SEC today announced that the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas will become members effective July 1, 2025, with competition to begin in all sports for the 2025-26 academic year. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 30, 2021

“I mean I think it would be great. I don’t deal on a lot of things we can’t control, so I don’t spend a lot of time on it,” said Kiffin. “Two great programs coming in, making what is the best conference by far even stronger, so I think it would be great,” he said.

“Well I think they are both great teams, I think it expands the footprint of the conference,” Leach said. “I think the ripple effect will be terribly exciting. It will be a lot like Boise St. and TCU were in the Big East for less than six months,” he said.

The move is still about four years away, but the transition of the Longhorns and Sooners going to the SEC will alter College Football for the long haul.

