Dangerous heat continues for the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dangerous heat is set to stick around for Friday as well as through the weekend. Heat indices will reach into the triple digits all weekend, being compounded by the lack of rainfall and cloud cover. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 90′s. Relief is in sight but waits until Monday to swing through. A cold front is set to push through the Deep South, bringing higher rain chances for the start of the work week, as well as “lower” temperatures. By Monday, highs are expected to only reach into the mid to upper 80′s. We keep rain chances for Tuesday as well, but things start to dry back out for Wednesday through Friday with highs in the upper 80′s and low 90′s. Lows for the next seven days will be in the mid 70′s through Tuesday before we get lows in the mid to upper 60′s by Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.