Lauderdale County School District short on bus drivers

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Public School District is short on bus drivers as the new school year approaches.

There are currently three openings at West Lauderdale Elementary and two openings at Northeast Middle School.

Director of Transportation for the school district said they are currently looking for temps to get the positions filled by the time students start school next week.

The director said if they can’t get temps, some students will have to endure double routes, which means some students may get to school a little late and have to leave school a little early.

“That’s not what we want to do. We understand that academic time is precious, but at the same time, dire situations call for dire measures. We’re going to do the very best we can to take care of our students,” said Tim Moore.

If you would like to apply for a bus driving position or more information, you can call 601-485-0849 and ask for Tim Moore.

