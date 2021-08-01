Advertisement

17 year old student is the author of her first book

Meridian High School Senior Alyssa Lanier has published her first book called “Letters to...
Meridian High School Senior Alyssa Lanier has published her first book called “Letters to Society”.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 17-year-old Alyssa Lanier has done what many dream about doing, but many never take the steps to completely get there.

She wrote and published her first book called “Letters to Society” last year to help inspire people struggling during the pandemic.

“In the book, it is me writing letters to talk with people about how they can heal themselves without actually talking to other people,” said Lanier.

Alyssa was inspired to write the book after talking with her peers about issues like bullying, hate, racism, depression, happiness, and love.

“When most people go through certain situations, they feel like they don’t want to talk to people because may not understand what they are going through. I feel like my book will help them understand that other people understand what they are going through,” said Lanier.

It only took her six months to write the book. Her hopes, words, and bible verses fill every page. She had her first book signing last year at a ThirdThurdsay event.

“A lot of people were stopping by, and they were reading the sign and praying for me. They were talking to me and telling me they were interested in buying my book. It was very inspiring to me,” said Lanier.

Lanier was encouraged by friends and family to impact people in her own way.

“Overall, I think it is amazing that you tell kids things and think they are not listening. We know now that she was listening. Taking her to church on Sundays was working. As a mother, that is inspiring to know that no matter what, she is still grounded,” Lanier’s mother Erica Cole.

“I aspect her to keep doing things like this to help people. She keeps us in line. When we slip, she may say something; then she will say I am not doing that. We love her for it. She is going to do great things,” said Lanier’s grandmother Annice Horner.

Lanier’s book “Letters to Society” is on Amazon. She’s already working on her next book.

Lanier said she plans to study English and speech-language pathology after high school.

