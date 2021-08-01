Advertisement

Exhibitions Held Between Ex MLB Players in Meridian

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saharra Carr has first court appearance.
Teen charged with killing veteran has first court appearance
An arrest has been made in the death of an Army veteran in Meridian.
16-year-old arrested for murder of Army veteran
An unoccupied Meridian police patrol car was shot five times.
Meridan police car riddled with gunfire
Daniel Germenis, the Keesler Airman who lost his life this week was a newlywed. He and his...
Family remembers airman killed at Keesler Air Force Base married just one month ago
Nearly all of Mississippi has a high COVID transmission rate, CDC data shows

Latest News

Exhibitions Held Between Ex MLB Players in Meridian
Texas and Oklahoma will join SEC in 2025
The Southeastern Conference has voted unanimously to invite both Texas and Oklahoma to join the...
Texas and Oklahoma will join SEC in 2025
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
SEC welcomes Texas, Oklahoma after boards accept invitations