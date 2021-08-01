Advertisement

Indoor activities to beat the heat

By Harrison Nix
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With dangerous temperatures plaguing East Mississippi and West Alabama, many people are looking for ways to have fun without having to deal with the heat. Luckily there are plenty of places that are close to home that make for an affordable day out with family or friends.

Bonita Lakes Mall offers a variety of activities for everyone. If you just want to enjoy a nice movie away from home, Golden Ticket Cinemas offers a variety of deals. The theater offers tickets for $5.50 on Tuesdays and even offers showings of kid’s movies on Wednesdays. If you’re feeling more apt to enjoy some physical activity, Hype Adventures also offers a plethora of games and activities. Hype Adventures offers things such as laser tag, go-karts, arcade games, and even has rooms available for birthday bookings.

If you’re under 18, you must have a parent or legal guardian sign a waiver for certain activities at Hype Adventures.

