Meridian clinic offers COVID-19 testing

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - EC Healthnet Family Health Center is offering COVID-19 testing.

Testing is available Monday- Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Appointments are not required. The center asks that you bring a copy of your Medicaid/Insurance card and a photo ID.

Remain in your vehicle upon arrival and call 601-482-4955 to check-in.

