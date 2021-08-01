The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes an appearance at the Hattiesburg Zoo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new, one-of-a-kind, 27-foot species could be found for one day only at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile!

Those attending the zoo had the chance to come take photos with the vehicle and get their own wiener whistles, which we are told are only given out when you see the Hot Dog Hot Rod.

“The basic part of our job description is to make people smile and that is an amazing thing to do every single day,” said Colin Jay, one of the car’s drivers, who are known as “Hotdoggers.”

“Not only driving by people, but to go to events like this and see people’s smiles on everyone’s face from 8 to 80, it is absolutely incredible.”

If you haven’t seen the Wienermobile yet, there is still one more opportunity. a..m. to 2 p.m.

