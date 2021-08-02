Advertisement

Alabama hospitalizations could reach 2,000 by next week, expert says

Nothing official has been announced, but hospitals are speaking with physicians about moving...
Nothing official has been announced, but hospitals are speaking with physicians about moving surgeries and adding more intensive care unit beds as cases continue to climb.(wsfa)
By Erin Davis
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From May until late June the pandemic appeared to be slowly on its way out.

With the emergence of the delta variant, hospitalizations have increased.

Experts say this is partly due to how quickly this variant spread, comparing it to the chicken pox.

“We were worried if you spent 15 minutes in the same space as someone with COVID because 15 minutes seem to be about the time frame in which you could get infected,” said Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “Here we’re talking about less than a minute maybe as little as 15 seconds.”

On June 30 there were 199 hospitalizations, 204 on July 1, and by Aug. 1 the number jumped to over 1,400.

“Throughout the month of August, I fear we’re going to continue to see rising case counts,” Williamson said. “We can certainly hit 2,000 by next week, and we could hit 3,000 somewhere near the end of August into early September.”

Nothing official has been announced, but hospitals are speaking with physicians about moving surgeries and adding more intensive care unit beds as cases continue to climb.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saharra Carr has first court appearance.
Teen charged with killing veteran has first court appearance
LCSD Teacher Convocation
Lauderdale County teachers return to school
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday 4,991 new cases, 13 new deaths and...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Almost 5,000 new cases over 3-day period
Patricia Thompkins said this is one of the toughest challenges she’s had to deal with. She...
Fire victim shares heartbreaking story
Kratom is currently classified as a “drug of concern” by the Drug Enforcement Agency, but it is...
Questions surrounding kratom surface after fatal car wreck

Latest News

White House: Ala. sees 215% increase in newly vaccinated people
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working.
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 589K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday 4,991 new cases, 13 new deaths and...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Almost 5,000 new cases over 3-day period