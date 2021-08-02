Auditor: Potentially 5% of Miss. recipients ineligible for Medicaid
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White released Monday the findings from an annual audit of federal money dispersed through Mississippi state agencies. While many of the audit findings repeat previous findings from past audits, White said there are new details about spending at some agencies, like the Mississippi Division of Medicaid.
Auditors compared the income that Medicaid recipients reported to Medicaid with the income the recipients reported on their state income tax returns.
|The details of two people who own multi-million dollar homes and declared high incomes on their most recent tax returns, but also receive Medicaid benefits, are highlighted in the audit.
|Medicaid had already identified the individuals as potential fraud cases to investigate.
The Division of Medicaid currently does not have the legal authority to obtain state income tax returns to compare to the income claimed by Medicaid applicants when they apply for the program.
“Under current law, Medicaid cannot do the analysis we did here,” said White. “I stand ready to work with Medicaid’s leadership to argue to lawmakers that they should have this tool in their toolbox. It could stop ineligible applicants from being put on the program in the first place. We know this tool would be useful because Medicaid’s internal policies state they should ask an applicant for their return, but without the authority to get the return and a requirement to use it, the state is potentially handing out millions to ineligible people.”
The audit sampled 180 Medicaid beneficiaries and found that potentially 5% were ineligible due to their high income reported on their tax return. Medicaid represents 49% of the federal funds spent by the state of Mississippi.
“I want to thank the team of auditors who worked this year on the Single Audit,” added White. “With every finding, they are putting their licenses on the line. They do so to make our state better and out of fidelity to the taxpayers.”
Read the full audit report below:
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.