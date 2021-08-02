Advertisement

Bonita Lakes Park to close for triathlon

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian will temporarily close Bonita Lakes Park Aug. 6-7 to accommodate the Queen City Triathlon.

The boat ramp and spillway area will be closed beginning Friday, Aug. 6. All of Bonita Lakes will be closed to the public Saturday, Aug. 7. Access to Bonita Lakes will be limited to participants and those who are watching the events.

For more information, call 601-485-1998.

