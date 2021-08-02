City of Meridian Arrest Report August 2, 2021

Robbery

At 1:07 AM on August 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his wallet and cell phone were taken. The case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 2:24 PM on July 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:43 AM on August 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6200 block of 15th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 9:54 AM on July 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of White Oak Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:15 PM on July 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5200 block of 16th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 6:48 AM on August 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of 45th Street. Entry was gained through the trunk.

At 9:03 AM on August 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4100 block of 22nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 6:34 PM on July 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of Oak Grove Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:49 PM on July 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 54thAvenue. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 9:06 AM on July 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Highway 19 North. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.