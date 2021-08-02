City of Meridian Arrest Report August 2, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|KATIE E SMALL
|1989
|33 DAVIS STEVENS DR WAYNESBORO, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ALFRED E BOOSE
|1948
|815 33RD ST APT 303 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|LESALLE A LOFTON
|2002
|1719 HWY 19N APT 60 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|SHEENA TINGLE
|1989
|1801 24TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|BRITTANY M DENT
|1990
|437 COUNTY ROAD 343 STONEWALL, MS
|DUI
|AUTUMN S BOBBETT
|1994
|1106 ROBIN HOOD CIR PHILADELPHIA, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JOSHUA W OVERSTREET
|1983
|3290 VAN BUREN AVE OGDON, UT
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 30, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 1:07 AM on August 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his wallet and cell phone were taken. The case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 2:24 PM on July 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:43 AM on August 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6200 block of 15th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 9:54 AM on July 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of White Oak Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:15 PM on July 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5200 block of 16th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:48 AM on August 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of 45th Street. Entry was gained through the trunk.
At 9:03 AM on August 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4100 block of 22nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 6:34 PM on July 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of Oak Grove Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:49 PM on July 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 54thAvenue. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:06 AM on July 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Highway 19 North. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.