City of Meridian Arrest Report August 2, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
KATIE E SMALL198933 DAVIS STEVENS DR WAYNESBORO, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ALFRED E BOOSE1948815 33RD ST APT 303 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
LESALLE A LOFTON20021719 HWY 19N APT 60 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SHEENA TINGLE19891801 24TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
BRITTANY M DENT1990437 COUNTY ROAD 343 STONEWALL, MSDUI
AUTUMN S BOBBETT19941106 ROBIN HOOD CIR PHILADELPHIA, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOSHUA W OVERSTREET19833290 VAN BUREN AVE OGDON, UTPUBLIC DRUNK

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 30, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 1:07 AM on August 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his wallet and cell phone were taken. The case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 2:24 PM on July 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:43 AM on August 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6200 block of 15th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 9:54 AM on July 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of White Oak Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:15 PM on July 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5200 block of 16th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:48 AM on August 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of 45th Street. Entry was gained through the trunk.
At 9:03 AM on August 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4100 block of 22nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 6:34 PM on July 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of Oak Grove Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:49 PM on July 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 54thAvenue. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:06 AM on July 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Highway 19 North. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

