City of Meridian to require masks for all city employees

(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian will require city employees to wear masks starting Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Officials said the decision was made after a concern in the increase of cases in Lauderdale County. The new mandate will be for all city employees that are unable to social distance.

“We are defining social distancing indoors six feet or greater and outdoors three feet or greater to all parties. Employees that cannot social distance will be required to wear a mask,” acting Chief Administrative Officer Doug Stephens said.

Stephens said they want to ensure the city remains fully operational during the rise in COVID-19 cases.

“The last thing we need it a major outbreak amongst city employees where it affects our city services,” Stephens explained. “We are doing everything we can to make sure we maintain the services we provide. By asking our employees to wear those masks when they can’t social distance is the biggest way to keep our services fully functional.”

Stephens also said they encourage people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“We strongly recommend those that can and will get vaccinated to go out and get vaccinated,” Stephens said. “There are a couple of vaccination drives in the next couple of days and we just encourage people to get vaccinated. We are going to continue to do what we can as a city to keep everyone safe.”

For now, masks are not required in city buildings. Stephens said that could change in the coming weeks, but they will base that decision on the numbers.

