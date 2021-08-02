Cooler to start the week, but an umbrella is needed

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We had to deal with dangerous heat over the past week, but the start of this week brings more tolerable temps. Highs will stay in the 80s today, and additional clouds and rain will help with the cool down. A stalled front will hang out just south of us, and it’ll help fuel rain chances for us along with an upper level disturbance that’ll be in our region.

So, plan for unsettled weather today. Rain chances will increase to “likely” by this afternoon, and up to 1″ of rain is possible. However, localized areas could get more rain due to the slow movement of cells. Severe storms aren’t a big concern, but an isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out. Stay weather aware today, and plan for possible slow downs on the roads this afternoon and evening due to downpours. Heavy rain could also lead to isolated flooding issues. So, remember to never drive over a flooded roadway.

The stalled boundary will begin to move farther south of us as a cold front by Tuesday, but morning showers are possible. By midweek, rain will be hard to find for the rest of the week, and temps will climb into the low 90s each day.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.