Advertisement

Cooler to start the week, but an umbrella is needed

Rainy and cooler to start the week
Rainy and cooler to start the week(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We had to deal with dangerous heat over the past week, but the start of this week brings more tolerable temps. Highs will stay in the 80s today, and additional clouds and rain will help with the cool down. A stalled front will hang out just south of us, and it’ll help fuel rain chances for us along with an upper level disturbance that’ll be in our region.

So, plan for unsettled weather today. Rain chances will increase to “likely” by this afternoon, and up to 1″ of rain is possible. However, localized areas could get more rain due to the slow movement of cells. Severe storms aren’t a big concern, but an isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out. Stay weather aware today, and plan for possible slow downs on the roads this afternoon and evening due to downpours. Heavy rain could also lead to isolated flooding issues. So, remember to never drive over a flooded roadway.

The stalled boundary will begin to move farther south of us as a cold front by Tuesday, but morning showers are possible. By midweek, rain will be hard to find for the rest of the week, and temps will climb into the low 90s each day.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saharra Carr has first court appearance.
Teen charged with killing veteran has first court appearance
Kratom is currently classified as a “drug of concern” by the Drug Enforcement Agency, but it is...
Questions surrounding kratom surface after fatal car wreck
Health officials encourage COVID-19 vaccine right away after infection
SOURCE: WLBT
2020 and 2021 classes inducted into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame
Meridian High School senior, Alyssa Lanier, has published her first book called “Letters to...
17-year-old student authors her first book

Latest News

WX 08/01
Weather 08-01-2021
Cooler temps for Monday
Cooler weather in store for the week
Cooler temps for Monday
Another hot day Sunday, but relief is on the way
WX 07/31
Weather July 31, 2021