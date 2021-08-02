Advertisement

Cooler weather in store for the week

Cooler temps for Monday
Cooler temps for Monday(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect scattered showers and storms for the overnight hours into early Monday morning. A cold front will continue to push South throughout the day on Monday which will lead to temperatures staying in the mid to upper 80′s. A few showers and storms are possible throughout Monday, but most of us will spend the day dry. Tuesday marks the start of a drier few days as weak high pressure will move into the area behind the cold front. A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday through Friday, but generally we will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 80′s. A more normal pattern looks to resume by next weekend as temperatures climb back into the 90′s and afternoon storm chances begin to build.

