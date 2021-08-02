Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Almost 5,000 new cases over 3-day period

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday 4,991 new cases, 13 new deaths and 114 outbreaks at long-term care facilities from the previous three days.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday 4,991 new cases, 13 new deaths and 114 outbreaks at long-term care facilities from the previous three days.

So far, 7,556 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. An estimated 317,559 people have recovered from the virus. Click here for county-by-county case totals.

Find the latest state and county vaccination information here. So far, more than 1.032 million people are fully vaccinated and over 1.2 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

