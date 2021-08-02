Advertisement

Divorce Docket July 23 - 29, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

TERRY DUANE PHILLIPS VS ELEANOR BETH PHILLIPS
Beverly Wingo Avera v. Donald Keith Avera
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Angela Hudnall Wooten and Shawn Deantra Mosley
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Lea M Giancola and James A Giancola
Keith Farmer v. Sarah Sansing Farmer
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of RYAN T POWELL and RHONDA B POWELL

