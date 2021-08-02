Ellisville home heaviliy damaged in Sunday fire

From Jones County Fire Council

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – An Ellisville home sustained heavy damage in a Sunday afternoon fire.

The Ellisville Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 604 S. Calhoun St. just before 3:30 p.m.

The resident, Janie Williams, was not home at the time of the incident, but another occupant was, playing video games and he smelled smoke.

After investigating throughout the home, he walked outside and found the air conditioning unit and part of the exterior wall consumed in fire.

Upon EFD’s arrival, flames were coming from the front windows, appearing to be all throughout the wood-framed structure, with heavy smoke surrounding the home.

EFD was assisted by Glade, South Jones, Southwest, Pleasant Ridge and Calhoun volunteer fire departments.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries but declined transport to the emergency department.

No other injuries were reported.

Emserv Ambulance Service and the Ellisville Police Department were also on scene.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.