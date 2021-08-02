Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 2, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saharra Carr has first court appearance.
Teen charged with killing veteran has first court appearance
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday 4,991 new cases, 13 new deaths and...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Almost 5,000 new cases over 3-day period
Kratom is currently classified as a “drug of concern” by the Drug Enforcement Agency, but it is...
Questions surrounding kratom surface after fatal car wreck
Health officials encourage COVID-19 vaccine right away after infection
SOURCE: WLBT
2020 and 2021 classes inducted into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

Latest News

Saharra Carr has first court appearance.
Teen charged with killing veteran has first court appearance
An unoccupied Meridian police patrol car was shot five times.
Meridan police car riddled with gunfire
Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 30, 2021
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 30, 2021