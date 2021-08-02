Advertisement

Lauderdale County teachers return to school

LCSD Teacher Convocation
LCSD Teacher Convocation(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie and Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County teachers came together today for a bit of a pep rally and training to kick-off the school year.

Many met at the Tommy Dulaney Center on the campus of Meridian Community College, where they went through a series of fun drills to help them better relate to their students. As teachers gear up for a return to in-person learning, they also gear up for any challenges COVID-19 may bring.

“The biggest challenges will just be the changes, as it seems like every week we have something that has changed due to COVID-19,” said Joey Brooks, a P.E. coach at Northeast Elementary. “So, that’s always just going in there with an open mind, and just going with the flow and doing whatever you need to do.”

“Well, we embraced last year as champions,” said Linda Taylor, a 4th grade teacher at Northeast Elementary. “I think we’re going to do a great job this year.”

Students return to school later this week on a staggered schedule. Group ‘A’ returns on Thursday, August 5th. Group ‘B’ returns on the 6th.

