Longtime radio host passes away after battle with cancer

J.T. Williamson discusses why he supported medical marijuana, but not Initiative 65.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Longtime radio host J.T. Williamson has passed away after a battle with cancer, according to an announcement on the SuperTalk Mississippi website.

Williamson, a Jackson native, was the host of the J.T. and Dave Show and later the J.T. Show, a statewide mid-day talk show that focused on state, local and national politics, the announcement states.

He also was the radio voice for several high school football teams, including Madison-Ridgeland Academy and Madison Central, the announcement reads.

Williamson, who was diagnosed with lymphoma, also was a proponent of medical marijuana. He spoke with WLBT about his thoughts on medical marijuana last year.

He is survived by his wife, Janet and their two children.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.

He was 52.

