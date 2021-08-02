Advertisement

Mississippi man gets life for killing optometrist in Walmart

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man was sentenced to life without parole for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend inside a Walmart.

“Tommy” Chisholm of Kosciusko was found guilty in the killing of Dr. Shauna Witt inside the eye clinic where she worked as an optometrist.

The jury took just 26 minutes to convict him of capital murder on Friday.

Witt was seeing a patient and her daughter inside the Walmart Vision Center in Starkville when Chisolm walked in with a gun in January 2018.

His defense attorney asked the jury to find him not guilty by reason of insanity.

The family asked prosecutors not to pursue the death penalty.

