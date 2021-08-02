Advertisement

Mr. Donald “Curly” Armstrong

Donald "Curly" Armstrong
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Services celebrating the life of Mr. Donald “Curly” Armstrong will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the MS Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS with full military honors. Inurnment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Armstrong, 74, of Lauderdale, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at his home.

“Curly”, as he was known by those who knew him best, served in the U.S. Navy for over 23 years where he retired from full time service as an Aviation Ground Support Technician. He was certified in Air Warfare, and served on the USS Forrestal, the USS Guam, the USS Kennedy, among several other ships. He served during the Lebanon Crisis, and after his retirement he served as a Contractor, and went on to be known as Santa Claus.

Mr. Armstrong is survived by his children, Samantha Strickland, Donna Mathews, Rebecca Agent (Scott), Vincent Armstrong, and Dustin Armstrong. His eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; his step-father, Kenneth Tate; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Curly is preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Armstrong; parents Donald Armstrong and Izetta Tate; and his sister Pam Miles; and one son in law, Mark Mathews.

The Armstrong family suggests memorials be made to Crossroads Baptist Church Nehemiah Project, 125 S Houston Levee Rd. Eads, TN 38028 or to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

