Mrs. Marguerite “Mac” Clark

Funeral services for Mrs. M. Marguerite “Mac” Clark will begin at 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 2, 2021 at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church with the Reverend Jim Hutchinson officiating. Private Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Clark, 94, who was born August 2, 1926, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, just shy of her 95 th birthday.

Marguerite, who was affectionately known as “Mac” by those who knew her best, was a proud homemaker and a caregiver who loved to provide for her husband and son. She was a member of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church since 1948 where she served as the Church Clerk for many years and was involved in other areas of church life and community organizations including the WMU where she served as a past President. She was also a supporter of any and all activities that her family were involved in, including the Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department, and the Long Creek Development Club. Despite her hardships in life she was filled with love and devotion for and cared for her son and family for many years.

Mrs. Clark is survived by son, Larry Clark; one sister, Charlotte Rodgers, as well as a host of friends and extended family members.

Mrs. Marguerite is preceded in death by her husband Horace Clark; their son, Jerry Dane Clark; her parents Charles and Myrtis Evans Quinn and her two sisters, and two brothers.

The Clark family suggests memorials be made as donations to Mt. Horeb Baptist Church Music Ministry in lieu of flowers.

