Advertisement

Ralph Morgan Rodeo kicks off Friday

Setting up for the Ralph Morgan Rodeo
Setting up for the Ralph Morgan Rodeo(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Ralph Morgan Rodeo is coming up this weekend in the Lauderdale community. The rodeo will be on August 6th and 7th and gates will open at 6 p.m. on both days. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children ages 4 to 12.

“We are looking for a great crowd,” said Linda Clayton. “We’ve missed 3 rodeos and we’re happy to be back. It’ll be lots of fun for everyone, all age groups. Great food.”

There are two entrances with gates to the arena. One is right off of Highway 45 in Lauderdale and the other is by Gateway Church and the old Lauderdale Ball Field.

“We appreciate everyone who comes to the rodeo so much, and we have some wonderful sponsors,” Clayton said.

The Friday night of the rodeo is WTOK Night. Organizers said they are hoping to get a new sign if one of Johnny Morgan’s bulls are chosen to go to NFR in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saharra Carr has first court appearance.
Teen charged with killing veteran has first court appearance
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday 4,991 new cases, 13 new deaths and...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Almost 5,000 new cases over 3-day period
Kratom is currently classified as a “drug of concern” by the Drug Enforcement Agency, but it is...
Questions surrounding kratom surface after fatal car wreck
Health officials encourage COVID-19 vaccine right away after infection
SOURCE: WLBT
2020 and 2021 classes inducted into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

Latest News

The City of Meridian will temporarily close Bonita Lakes Park Aug. 6-7 to accommodate the Queen...
Bonita Lakes Park to close for triathlon
City of Meridian to require masks for all city employees
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working.
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, center, speaks with Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., left, while Sen. John...
$1 trillion infrastructure debate finally opens in Senate