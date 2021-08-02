Ralph Morgan Rodeo kicks off Friday

LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Ralph Morgan Rodeo is coming up this weekend in the Lauderdale community. The rodeo will be on August 6th and 7th and gates will open at 6 p.m. on both days. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children ages 4 to 12.

“We are looking for a great crowd,” said Linda Clayton. “We’ve missed 3 rodeos and we’re happy to be back. It’ll be lots of fun for everyone, all age groups. Great food.”

There are two entrances with gates to the arena. One is right off of Highway 45 in Lauderdale and the other is by Gateway Church and the old Lauderdale Ball Field.

“We appreciate everyone who comes to the rodeo so much, and we have some wonderful sponsors,” Clayton said.

The Friday night of the rodeo is WTOK Night. Organizers said they are hoping to get a new sign if one of Johnny Morgan’s bulls are chosen to go to NFR in Las Vegas.

