Rush Health Systems hosting back-to-school COVID vaccination event Tuesday

Rush hosts Back to School Drive-thru COVID-19 Vaccine Event Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center.(Rush Health Systems)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems is hosting a back to school drive thru COVID vaccine event Tuesday.

It will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to all eligible children ages 12 and older, with signed parental consent.

Faculty and staff are also welcome to get their shots and no one will be turned away. Dr. Kawanda Johnson of Rush stresses the most important thing is to get shots in arms.

“We’re seeing a surge in this particular variant and it is transpiring primarily in the unvaccinated populations,” said Johnson. “Of course a lot of our children are unvaccinated and fall into that category. But we are seeing some very different trends with this strand of COVID than with the previous strand. We’ve seen lots of children and adults impacted and primarily the impact is on the unvaccinated. That’s why we urge and encourage you all to come out and get vaccinated.”

The second Pfizer shot will be offered by Rush at the Agri-Center Tuesday, August 24th.

