Saban’s new deal worth at least $84.8 million over 8 years

Alabama head coach Nick Saban
Alabama head coach Nick Saban(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban will make $11.5 million in the final year under a new eight-year contract that’s worth at least $84.8 million.

The university released details Monday of Saban’s previously announced deal, after the board of trustees’ compensation committee formally approved it.

Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, is set to make $8.7 million this year with annual raises of $400,000. That includes a $275,000 base salary and $8.425 million in personal service, or talent, fees.

Saban, who turns 70 on Oct. 31, also can receive an $800,000 completion bonus each Feb. 28 through 2026 totaling up to $4 million. His pay, not counting bonuses, in 2028-29 would be $11.5 million.

Saban was scheduled to make $9.3 million last year, which kept him as college football’s highest-paid coach, according to USA Today’s database of college football salaries. LSU’s Ed Orgeron, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh also topped $8 million, according to the database.

Alabama is coming off another national championship season, including the second perfect record under Saban. His record seventh national title — including a BCS crown at LSU in the 2003 season — broke a tie with former Alabama coach Bear Bryant among FBS coaches.

Trustees also approved a number of other coaching contracts, including:

—Assistant men’s basketball coach Antoine Pettway, two years, worth $335,000 annually.

—New special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Drew Svoboda, two years, worth $450,000 annually.

—Women’s basketball coach Kristy Curry received a three-year extension through 2025. She received a $35,000 raise to $500,000.

