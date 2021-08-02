Sowashee Creek bike trail coming soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Outdoor fitness enthusiasts will soon have another place to exercise in Meridian. Work has started again on the Sowashee Creek bike trail. Budget issues have derailed the $650,000 project several times over the years.

Now, it looks like the recreational trail will become a reality. The bike trail is a 2-phase project. Phase 1 is a 1-mile track running between 29th Avenue and Grand Avenue.

“It will definitely improve the quality of life. And any time that we can do that in the county or city, obviously, that’s better for our community. Providing people an avenue to exercise or to walk or use this path with state funds is only beneficial,” said County Road Manager Rush Mayatt.

It will be finished soon and will feature a bridge. Phase 2 construction between 22nd Avenue and Grand Avenue will begin in early 2022.

