Stay up to date with alerts from Nixle

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - From earthquakes to Covid, it is important to stay up to date with what is happening in your community. Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency encourages citizens to sign up for Nixle to stay informed about any potentially dangerous events that might impact them. Signing up is easy, just text your Lauderdale County Zip Code to 888-777. You will be signed up for any alerts that the National Weather Service or LEMA themselves push.

With Fall severe weather season quickly approaching, it is also important to stay up to date with any severe weather threats in East Mississippi and West Alabama. For that, download the WTOK Weather App to get watches and warnings sent directly to your phone using your location. You will also have access to our EMEPA Live Radar, Daily App Updates, and the ability to send photos to our weather team. The WTOK Weather App is available on both iOS and Android.

