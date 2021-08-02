Sun returns Tuesday after lingering showers end tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front has stalled over us and become a stationary front. It will slothfully crawl southward on Tuesday and Wednesday and diminish the rain for our area. A few showers are still possible, especially south of I-20, but most areas will not see any more rain after tonight otherwise.

The southward crawl of that near-stationary front will also give us a sharp drop in the humidity. The humidity isn’t going away, but it will be enough of a drop to notice the air feeling more crisp and more comfortable. Lower humidity also allows the temperature to change faster. That means that our mornings will be cooler. Afternoons will be warm but not as hot as they have been. Heat index is no longer a big concern for us for now.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight, any leftover rain will end before midnight. The rest of the night will be marked by partial clearing. The low temperature by morning will be near 70 degrees. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible, but most areas will stay dry. The high temperature will be near 89 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Overall dry days will hold through this weekend. High temperatures will range from upper 80s to lower 90s, which is cooler than the normal high temperature of 94 degrees for this time of year. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s through Friday then lower 70s starting Saturday. Rain will be scarce and limited to just a stray shower through the weekend. The chance for rain may try to start increase again on Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.