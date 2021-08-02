Vicksburg mayor tests positive for COVID-19

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“As of August 2nd, I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Mayor Flaggs said. “After being administered two COVID-19 tests, the first of which was negative, my physician has confirmed that the second test was positive. I will continue to remain in quarantine for the next 5 days and will take questions after that period time. I’m looking forward to a quick recovery and plan to return to work on Monday.”