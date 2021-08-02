Voters set to decide on new elementary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Will a new school be built in Kemper County? Voters will decide that in a special election Thursday.

Kemper County voters have a big decision to make Thursday. A decision that could impact the future of public education.

“I think it gives us something that lives and leaves a lasting legacy for the students and the taxpayers of Kemper County. With a great education system comes opportunities for businesses and industries to come in, " said Kemper County School District Superintendent, Hilute Hudson.

On the ballot, A $12 million bond issue that would help fund construction of a new school. The upper elementary school would be built in DeKalb.

It would be large enough to hold 20 classrooms for students in grades 3rd- 6th. The new campus would also have a state-of-the-art multi-media center.

“It allows us to upgrade some facilities. the current elementaries are both 60 years plus old and the kids are in need of a new state of the art place to learn. the great thing about it is the deal is structured in such a way that it’s not going to cause a tax increase. It’s at the current millage that’s existing. were really just giving the public a chance to decide if and when we build the school for the students,” said Hudson.

The new school would be built on the high school football practice field, which would be moved behind the current athletic field house.

Hudson said the new campus would be safer and more efficient.

“With a great education system comes opportunities for businesses and industries to come in. it’s a five-phase plan but the first step which would be the new elementary school. the plan is to get everything centrally located here in DeKalb. currently we have an elementary in Scooba, which is our pre-k through third. then we also have a 4th, 5th and 6th here in DeKalb. But we want all of our campuses in the long run, by the end of the project, to be pre-k though 12 on the current campus of the high school,” said Hudson.

The new elementary school would accommodate up to 320 students.

